UK sees almost 10% increase in hate crime referrals, charges at end of 2023

By MICHAEL STARR

The Crown Prosecution Service saw a 9.5% increase in hate crime cases from October to December compared to the three months prior, it claimed last Thursday.

Police referrals for hate crime offenses rose by 9.2% in the same time period, to 294 cases in total.

“The rise in hate crime charges since the beginning of 2023, but particularly in the last part of the year, is concerning for all communities who are deeply affected by each incident," said Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Kris Venkatasami.

Community Security Trust director of policy Dave Rich said that there was a rise in anti-Jewish crime since October 7, and the increase in charges was a welcome development. Tell MAMA director Iman Atta claimed that the Israel-Hamas war had also coincided with a sharp rise in anti-Muslim hate cases.

