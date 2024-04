The families of hostages in Gaza and Tzav 9 activists blocked humanitarian aid trucks on their way to Gaza, Walla reported early on Thursday.

According to the report, the trucks were blocked at Tel Arad junction in the Negev.

"Today it is clear to everyone that only stopping the aid to Hamas will prevent it from taking over the Strip and will help return the hostages home. We call on everyone in the area - join us in blocking the aid," said the Tzav 9 activists.