Bezalel Smotrich: 'We need a new chief of staff'

The Chairman of the Religious Zionism party, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, called for a new IDF chief of staff to replace current IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi Thursday morning in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

א. זה לא בניגוד לעמדת הממשלה. אני הצבתי עמדה שאין ברירה ובלי שליטה שלנו בעזה לא יהיה ביטחון.ב. אחת הרעות החולות בצה"ל היא העדר חשיבה מאתגרת וסיעור מוחות. ככה בדיוק צומחות קונספציות. עוד סיבה למה חייבים מטכ״ל חדש שיהיה התקפי, יצירתי ובלי אחידות מחשבתית. pic.twitter.com/5Z5MOtTzOq — בצלאל סמוטריץ' (@bezalelsm) April 25, 2024

"One of the ills of the IDF is the lack of critical thinking and brainstorming, which is exactly how ideas grow. This is another reason why we need a new chief of staff who will be assertive, creative, and not bound by conventional thinking," Smotrich said, replying to a picture of a story in Yisrael Hayom.