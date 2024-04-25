US official: 'Gaza op. continues because Sinwar unwilling to release hostages' - report

The fighting in the Gaza Strip continues because Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, is unwilling to release the hostages detained in Gaza captivity, Israeli media quoted a US official as saying on Thursday.

The official further stated the US had indications that a hostage deal could advance but was unsure due to mixed messages from Hamas leaders abroad and those in Gaza, according to the reports.

The source reportedly blamed Hamas for the difficulties encountered in the talks and specifically Sinwar for refusing the last proposition. The source also noted that "Sinwar will pay the price for his actions," according to Israeli media.