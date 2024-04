US President Joe Biden published a photo on Instagram on Thursday with the released four-year-old hostage Abigail Idan, whom he met on Wednesday.

"Last year, we secured the release of Abigail, a 4-year-old who was being held by Hamas," the post read.

"She’s remarkable and recovering from unspeakable trauma.

"Our time together yesterday was a reminder of the work we have in front of us to secure the release of all remaining hostages," the statement added.