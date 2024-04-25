White House: There's not going to be a two-state solution with Hamas control

A two-state solution will be done through direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority and will not be under Hamas control, National Security Spokesperson John Kirby said Thursday aboard Air Force One.

Kirby reiterated the administration's stance that Hamas keeps wanting to "move the goalpost."

"They can end the war now," Kirby said. If they really believed in a state for the Palestinian people, they wouldn't have violated the ceasefire that was in effect on the sixth of October; they'd lay down their arms, and they'd let the hostages go."