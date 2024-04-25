Jerusalem Post
White House: There's not going to be a two-state solution with Hamas control

By HANNAH SARISOHN

A two-state solution will be done through direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority and will not be under Hamas control, National Security Spokesperson John Kirby said Thursday aboard Air Force One.

Kirby reiterated the administration's stance that Hamas keeps wanting to "move the goalpost." 

"They can end the war now," Kirby said. If they really believed in a state for the Palestinian people, they wouldn't have violated the ceasefire that was in effect on the sixth of October; they'd lay down their arms, and they'd let the hostages go." 

WH: Up to governors, not Biden to call National Guard on campuses
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/25/2024 08:40 PM
Judge rejects Trump bid to throw $83.3 writer million defamation verdict
By REUTERS
04/25/2024 07:24 PM
IAF jets strike Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2024 06:37 PM
Biden publishes photo with released four-year-old hostage Abigail Idan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2024 06:20 PM
Egypt offers new hostage deal proposal - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2024 06:10 PM
ByteDance denies media report of plan to sell TikTok
By REUTERS
04/25/2024 06:06 PM
Government submits request to delay debate on Haredi draft law
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2024 06:00 PM
US official: 'Gaza op. goes on because Sinwar doesn't release hostages'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2024 05:13 PM
Sweden to move on with sending troops to Latvia as part of NATO forces
By REUTERS
04/25/2024 03:37 PM
Spotify says Apple rejected app update with price info for EU users
By REUTERS
04/25/2024 03:36 PM
Hamas official: 'Israel plans to occupy 20% of the Gaza Strip'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2024 03:28 PM
Iraq hangs 11 convicted of terrorism in latest mass executions
By REUTERS
04/25/2024 03:21 PM
Palestinian authorities seek probe into mass graves at Gaza hospitals
By REUTERS
04/25/2024 03:17 PM
Spain prosecutor requests corruption case dismissal on PM Sanchez's wife
By REUTERS
04/25/2024 03:14 PM
More than 100 inmates escape from Nigeria prison
By REUTERS
04/25/2024 12:41 PM