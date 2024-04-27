US President Joe Biden: 'I will not rest until all the hostages are released, they have my word'

"I will not rest until every hostage, like Abigail, ripped from their families and held by Hamas is back in the arms of their loved ones. They have my word," US President Joe Biden declared resolutely in a statement published on X, formerly Twitter on Saturday.

"Their families have my word," he added.

On Friday, President Biden released a statement, also on X, highlighting Abigail Idan, who was in her father's arms when he was shot and killed by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7 during an attack in Kfar Aza.

Her mother was also shot and killed as Abigail hid in her neighbor’s home and her older siblings, six-year-old Amalia and nine-year-old Michael survived the massacre, hiding in a closet next to their mother's body.

Abigail was released in November

Abigail was released in a hostage-prisoner exchange deal in late November, after 52 days in captivity. First photo of Avigail Idan with her aunt and grandmother after her release from Hamas captivity, November 27, 2023 (credit: Courtesy)

"She’s remarkable and recovering from unspeakable trauma," Biden said on X, while sharing a picture of him and Abigail together. "Our time together yesterday was a reminder of the work we have in front of us to secure the release of all remaining hostages."

The meeting came on the same day a joint statement was released from the leaders of the United States, Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Thailand, and the United Kingdom calling for the release of hostages still held in Gaza was released.

The statement called the release of the hostages from Gaza an issue of "international concern."

The statement continues, "We emphasize that the deal on the table to release the hostages would bring an immediate and prolonged ceasefire in Gaza, that would facilitate a surge of additional necessary humanitarian assistance to be delivered throughout Gaza, and lead to the credible end of hostilities."

The statement concluded with a call to release the hostages in order for the countries to be able to "focus [their] efforts on bringing peace and stability to the region."