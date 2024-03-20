IDF officer says releasing security prisoners may be needed for hostage deal

Mossad chief David Barnea recently met with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and senior Egyptian officials to discuss the Hamas-proposed prisoner exchange deal. Before their meeting, the war cabinet and the security cabinet will convene to determine the policy regarding the continuation of contacts and the boundaries of the mandate of the negotiating team going to Qatar.

IDF Lt.-Col. (res.) Avi Kalo addressed the issue on 103FM with Anat Davidov and Udi Segal.

"It is possible to say that perhaps in the answer to the Hamas proposal, there is some basis for progress in the process, perhaps for narrowing the gaps between the parties or some kind of reconciliation compared to the Paris plan. There are some indicative signs in Hamas's answer, ones that at least lay a foundation for the discussion, and I assume that is where the delegation is also leaving, and that's a good thing for Qatar, already today."

According to Kalo, "There are negotiations, certainly difficult, with components of risk that also include messages that are a form of strategic communication between the parties, and some of them are messages of fortification that do not necessarily entail insistence. These things should be dissected, understood, and, if necessary, analyzed intelligently within the negotiation rooms. Usually, it is also desirable to be intimate, one that will allow the laying of an infrastructure enabling progress. Some currently seem encouraging at first glance, cautiously, such as Hamas's willingness to waive the demand that was already at this stage - for a complete ceasefire. Their demands also seem a bit less complex than in the past but still very difficult, and the fact that, in the end, the process leaves significant room for dialogue between the parties and leaves a small space for optimism.

"I think we are in some balance within the process. On one hand, Hamas is under pressure regarding the military achievements of the IDF and wants to end the fighting. On the other hand, America is indeed managing to bring some effectiveness through Qatar on Hamas. Thus, we see some consolidation and approximation to the ceasefire agreement regarding Hamas. On the other hand, we understand that reality is not always a fortress - the humanitarian situation in Gaza is deteriorating, international pressure for a ceasefire is also present, and Israel is playing its cards in the process. The diplomatic ladder eventually needs to succeed in realizing military achievement and bringing diplomatic achievements, and, of course, allowing for the release of the hostages. In general, it seems we have reached such a space," Kalo added. Protest for the release of the abducted (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

He then emphasized that "Ultimately, we are dealing with human lives and souls. We are indeed talking about negotiations with the terrorist organization. The instrumental discourse we are conducting is heavy on the soul and is part of the professional reality, but certainly, the time that has passed requires quick action. This back and forth of 'let's take another month, another two months' ultimately has the Israeli people, families, and the hostages suffering with each passing day. Therefore, in my opinion, the order of the hour is to expedite this process and try to convene in reasonable terms for a deal in the near future."

The price of negotiating with terrorists

However, according to Kalo, "In this process, in negotiating with terrorist organizations, the possibility of manipulation by the terrorist organization is always on the table and must be taken into account as part of the complexity of managing such a process. In the end, in my cautious estimation, this proposal is authentic when you also have the American government in this context.

"From this proposal, one can see the fingerprints of [Hamas chief Yahya] Sinwar, the insistence on prisoners, and perhaps the demand for a partial withdrawal of the IDF from the North. It seems that there are indeed authentic components in this proposal from his very complex personality, which still deeply connects with the prisoners' narrative. Without releasing security prisoners, we probably won't be able to progress towards a deal," he concluded.