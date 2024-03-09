Israel Police declare anti-gov't protests illegal amid violence in Tel Aviv

Anti-government protests resulted in pushing, arrests, and even a protester throwing a smoke grenade in Kaplan, in Tel Aviv, Israeli media said on Saturday.

According to Israel Police, an earlier demonstration was approved, but protesters arrived and moved towards the Kaplan area without coordination with police, and began blocking traffic and moving barriers.

Police said in a statement that officers already deployed in the area had evacuated protesters from Kaplan and had taken in a suspect for questioning who is believed to have thrown a smoke grenade.