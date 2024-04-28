Gallant approves detention of five right-wing activists for revenge violence

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved on Sunday the administrative detention of five right-wing activists, including one 16-year-old, arrested in connection with the spree of settler violence following the murder of 14-year-old Binyamin Achimair in the West Bank earlier this month.

The administrative detentions are for periods of six months, four months, and three months.

Settlers rioted following the discovery of Achimair's body on April 14, attacking the villages of Duma and al-Mughayyer. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that 16 people needed medical treatment, and in the villages of Qusra and Bayt Furik there were reports of houses and vehicles set on fire by Israelis.

Further attacks were reported in the villages of as-Sawiya, Qusra, Beitin, Silwad, Singal, Baytillu, and Turmus Aya. A Palestinian was also attacked with stones as he drove his car in the Yitzhar area.