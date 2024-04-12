Israel Police request help in search for missing teenage shepherd in West Bank

Israel Police, along with IDF forces and hundreds of volunteers, worked on Friday to locate missing 14-year-old Binyamin Achimair, a resident of Jerusalem, according to a police report.

The missing teen left the Gal farm in the Samaria region of the West Bank in the morning to graze sheep, and after several hours, the herd returned without him.

Achimair reportedly has a full build, light curly hair, and is wearing a blue shirt. Binyamin Achimair, Missing 14-year-old boy from Samaria, Police are requesting help in searching, April 12, 2024. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Anyone who knows anything about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Israel Police's 100 hotline or the Binyamin Police Station at tel. 029706444.