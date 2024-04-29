US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Saudi Arabia to kick off Middle East trip

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Saudi Arabia Monday morning for the first part of a wider Middle East tour.

This trip is aimed at discussing with Arab partners post-war Gaza and to press Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take concrete and tangible steps to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

In Riyadh, Blinken is expected to meet with senior Saudi leaders and hold a wider meeting with counterparts from five Arab states – Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan – to further the discussions on what governance of the Gaza Strip would look like after the war, according to a senior State Department official.

Advancing regional security

In Saudi Arabia, the Secretary will participate in a Ministerial meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council to advance coordination on regional security, the State Department shared on Saturday in its plan for the trip.

At the World Economic Forum’s special meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development, the Secretary will meet with US partners to ensure continued progress on climate change mitigation and global energy transition. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gestures while he deboards an airplane as he visits Saudi Arabia in the latest Gaza diplomacy push, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 29, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

Blinken will visit Israel and Jordan after he visits Saudi Arabia, the State Department announced on Sunday. The US official will be in the region until May 1.

While meeting with partners in the region, the Secretary will emphasize the importance of preventing the conflict from spreading and discuss ongoing efforts to achieve lasting peace and security in the region, including through a pathway to an independent Palestinian state with security guarantees for Israel.

This is a developing story.