Gaza's 'day after' could have NATO-guided government, Arab sources say

A Nato-guided interim government could be the solution for Hamas's iron grip on the Gaza Strip, Arab sources told N12 in a report on Tuesday.

The report said that the US, UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan have continued discussions regarding a possible "day after" solution for the Gaza Strip.

With the ongoing war Israel is conducting against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, there are discussions about what will be in the Strip after Israel achieves its goals. Currently, a coalition of Arab countries and US representatives are discussing the different options that the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank have for the end of the war.

According to Arab sources who were in contact with N12, one possibility being examined is impounding the Strip's governance from Hamas, PLO, and the Palestinian Authority. The first stage of this option is international recognition of Palestinian statehood. Following that, the UN Security Council might appoint an interim government that will operate for up to five years.

Rebuilding Gaza Strip

Palestinians seen walking in Khan Younis, Gaza, after the IDF withdrew. April 7, 2024 (credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)

The proposal states that the interim government will consist of International personnel who will rely on NATO to build the foundations for a Palestinian state. Furthermore, the interim government is revitalizing Gaza, rebuilding its institutes, and preparing for elections after five years. If this option succeeds, it will also be implemented at the West Bank.

While the possibility of a Palestinian State in the Middle East seems to be getting near, this plan has not been finalized yet, as the Americans and several Arab bodies are still discussing these matters. N12's report follows a previous report in which the discussed option for Gaza's "day after" plan relied on influential families. However, the families refused to cooperate.