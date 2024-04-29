Former Mossad agent Yehuda Teicher passes away at age of 100

Mossad operative Yehuda Teicher passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 100.

Teicher was a member of the Haganah and the Palmach organizations. After the War of Independence, Teicher was sent by the Mossad on a mission to Iraq, where he was captured, tried for espionage, and sentenced to death.

Later, his sentence was changed to life imprisonment with hard labor. After the overthrow of Abd al-Karim Qasim in 1958, Teicher was pardoned and returned to Israel at the end of 1959.

After his release in 1960, he began studying for a bachelor's degree at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. He later completed doctoral studies in London and became a lecturer at Tel Aviv University.