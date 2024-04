An Israeli team that has been handling the ICC lawsuits warned of the possibility that senior officials will only become aware of their arrest warrants when abroad, Ynet reported on Sunday, citing an Israeli official.

According to the source, the senior Israeli officials may not receive prior notice.

Ynet's source further claimed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's people are trying to scare the main plaintiff in the Hague, saying they are "behaving like a bull in a china shop."