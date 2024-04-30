Jerusalem Post
'Israel, USA have lost their dignity’: Iran’s supreme leader celebrates campus anti-Israel protests

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Khamenei posted in Hebrew on X Monday night that “In the Western countries, in England, France and countries around the USA, the people there are taking to the streets en masse and shouting against "Israel" and the USA.

“Israel and the USA have lost their dignity and they really have no way to deal with it.” 

Attached to the post were videos of police confronting pro-Palestinian protesters, who have set up encampments across multiple universities in the United States.

 

