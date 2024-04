A man's body was found in a building in an open area in Sderot, the Zaka Search and Rescue Organization stated on Tuesday.

"Due to concerns of his wellbeing, police were called to the scene," said Zaka official Avihai Amosi. "When we arrived at the building, the man was already deceased, he died a few days ago.

"Zaka volunteers took care of honoring him and investigating the incident."