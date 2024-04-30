Stabbing attack at the Herod's Gate in Jerusalem, terrorist neutralized

A terrorist was neutralized following a stabbing attack at Herod's Gate, located in the Old City in Jerusalem, on Tuesday afternoon, according to Israeli media reports.

According to MDA reports, an 18-year-old female and a 20-year-old male have been sent to the hospital for treatment of their wounds.

"We were rapidly on scene, found an 18 year old conscious female with a stab wound to her upper body. We dressed the injury and stopped the bleeding, and she was evacuated in an MDA MICU to hospital, conscious and in serious condition," the MDA medical Unit stated.

This is a developing story.