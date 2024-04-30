Stabbing attack at the Herod's Gate in Jerusalem, terrorist neutralized

According to MDA reports, an 18-year-old female and a 20-year-old male have been sent to the hospital for treatment of their wounds. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 30, 2024 12:49
MDA and police at the site of the terror attack in the old city on April 30, 2024 (photo credit: MDA)
MDA and police at the site of the terror attack in the old city on April 30, 2024
(photo credit: MDA)

A terrorist was neutralized following a stabbing attack at Herod's Gate, located in the Old City in Jerusalem, on Tuesday afternoon, according to Israeli media reports. 

According to MDA reports, an 18-year-old female and a 20-year-old male have been sent to the hospital for treatment of their wounds. 

"We were rapidly on scene, found an 18 year old conscious female with a stab wound to her upper body. We dressed the injury and stopped the bleeding, and she was evacuated in an MDA MICU to hospital, conscious and in serious condition," the MDA medical Unit stated.

This is a developing story.



Related Tags
Terrorism
old city jerusalem
Terrorist