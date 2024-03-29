Israel Police secure Temple Mount, Old City holy sites in preparation for influx of worshipers

The Temple Mount was secured by Jerusalem District Police and the Border Police in preparation for the third Friday of Ramadan, according to Israel Police.

Officers were deployed across Jerusalem from the early morning hours to secure the Temple Mount and other holy sites in the Old City and facilitate the arrival of tens of thousands of worshippers.

"The special operational activity and preparedness were carried out alongside routine policing tasks," the police spokesperson says.

Noon prayer on the third Friday of Ramadan concluded peacefully on the Temple Mount, with the participation of tens of thousands of worshippers and no incidents.

However, dawn prayers had multiple brief incitement incidents and support for terror among worshippers.

Police located and identified the instigators, and an investigation was opened into potential crimes. Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai holding an assessment with police commanders on March 29, 2024. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Eleven arrests throughout the day

Throughout the day, 11 suspects were arrested in the Old City, including six illegal entrants, one incitement suspect, one for the position of Hamas material at the entrance to the Temple Mount, two for violating restraining orders, and one for disorderly conduct.

In the morning hours, police secured Christian holiday processions through the Old City.

At the same time, prayers were held at the Western Wall and other holy sites in the Old City as usual, and the police acted to enable every individual to reach their destination and fulfill their prayers safely.

The Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai conducted a special situational assessment at the police point near the Western Wall.

Further situational assessments were conducted with the help of the National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and other commanders.