Vancouver police arrest pro-Hamas woman who chanted ‘Long live October 7’

Following anti-Israel activist Charlotte Kates’s Friday speech in which she praised various terrorist threat organizations and glorified the October 7 Massacre, the Vancouver Police Department announced on Wednesday that they had arrested and opened an investigation of the protest speaker.

Police said that they had arrested the 45-year-old woman on Monday in response to videos of the speech circulating on social media. While Kates has been released, authorities are “conducting a criminal investigation to determine whether comments made during a protest last weekend violated hate crime laws.”

“We defend everyone’s right to gather and express their opinions, even when those opinions are unpopular or controversial,” says Sergeant Steve Addison. “We also have a responsibility to ensure public comments don’t promote or incite hatred, encourage violence, or make people feel unsafe. We will continue to investigate every hate incident thoroughly and will pursue criminal charges whenever there is evidence of a hate crime.”