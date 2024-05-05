NYC synagogues, museum receive fake bomb threats, New York officials say

At least four synagogues and a museum in both Manhattan and Brooklyn received bomb threats on Saturday, but none were deemed credible by the New York Police Department, a city official said.

Of the bomb threats, three were targeted at Congregation Rodeph Sholom on W. 83rd, Congregation Beit Simchat Torah on West 30th Street, and Chabad of Midtown on 5th Av & 43rd.

A police spokesperson said there was also an emailed bomb threat to the Brooklyn Museum and one to a Brooklyn Heights Synagogue on Remsen Street., with no evidence of any explosive device detected.

The email sent to the Brooklyn Museum included threats to blow up the Eastern Parkway/Brooklyn Museum subway station. According to a CBS report, the MTA said an unusual package was reported outside the station, but service was not affected.

Manhattan Borough President Mark D. Levine said on X the bomb threats were "a clear hate crime, and part of a growing trend of 'swatting' incidents targeting Jewish institutions." NYPD law enforcement officials hold a perimeter of closed streets surrounding Columbia University anti-Israel encampment (credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS/FILE PHOTO)

"This is a clear effort to sow fear in the Jewish community. Cannot be accepted," he said.

The New York Post reported the threats prompted the evacuations of at least two Manhattan synagogues.

Incidents remain under investigation

All incidents continue to be investigated by the New York Police Department.

In a post to X, New York Governor Kathy Hochul stated, "We are actively monitoring a number of bomb threats at synagogues in New York. Threats have been determined not to be credible, but we will not tolerate individuals sowing fear & antisemitism. Those responsible must be held accountable for their despicable actions."

In November, an inert grenade was found at Holocaust Memorial Park in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, and a false bomb threat was called into Central Synagogue in Midtown Manhattan, disrupting Shabbat services.