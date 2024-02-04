Hezbollah rocket barrage leads to 33 sirens in largest recent attack

Hezbollah fired a barrage of rockets at cities and towns all over northern Israel on Sunday, leading to the sounding of 33 sirens, the most in the recent period when the terror group had been reducing its attacks.

At midday, the IDF said that aircraft had struck Hezbollah positions, targeting infrastructure such as a position for launching rockets and observation posts in the areas of Blida and Meis el-Jabal in southern Lebanon.

Rockets from Lebanon had already been identified crossing the Israeli border, triggering rocket alarms in northern Israeli communities, including Kiryat Shmona, Menara, Margoliot, and Metulla.

However, as the day went on, many more communities were also fired at by Hezbollah. At press time, there were no injuries on the Israeli side, where most of the 80,000 northern residents evacuated the villages close to Lebanon back in October.

IDF still has the upper hand

Despite Hezbollah’s salvo of rockets on Sunday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said during a visit to Tel Nof air force base that the IDF was increasingly gaining the upper hand in pushing the terror group’s land forces back to the Litani River. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visits IDF soldiers in Khan Yunis, Gaza on February 1, 2024 (credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)

In fact, Gallant said that the IDF’s increasing success against Hezbollah was making it less likely that a full-scale war would be needed to return security to the northern border.

Already to date, the Jerusalem Post has reported that the IDF has pushed back 75% of Hezbollah’s Radwan forces to the Litani River and destroyed 85-95% of the terror group’s lookout posts in southern Lebanon. Advertisement

Still, Hezbollah started the war with around 150,000 rockets and mortars, more than 95% of which it still has, and it has not shown any sign of being willing to permanently keep its forces north of the Litani River.

In Gaza, the IDF announced on Sunday that it has taken control of the Hamas Khan Yunis brigade headquarters in southern Gaza, which was also used by Muhammad Sinwar, brother and top lieutenant to Gaza Chief Yahya Sinwar.

Previously, on December 17, the IDF had announced it had penetrated Hamas's City Hall and another office of its brigade chief, Rafa’a Salame.

IDF sources said that the headquarters which was taken over was the largest they had seen in Khan Yunis.

Also, IDF sources said that they expected to achieve operational control in Khan Yunis within one week, the smallest amount of time the IDF has given for this benchmark.

Last week, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israel had already taken apart all of Hamas’s four battalions in Khan Yunis.

But at the same IDF sources had told the Jerusalem Post that he must have meant that the process of taking apart the battalions was so far along – even if not complete – that it was close to inevitable and would occur very soon.

Even after operational control is achieved, as the IDF achieved in northern Gaza over a month ago, IDF sources acknowledged that there will still be fighting and significant “mopping up” operations of smaller remaining terror cells.

The general idea is that more of the fighting will be against single-digit and small groups of Hamas terrorists who are cut off from any greater Hamas collective command structure versus the fighting until now, where Hamas often had hundreds of fighters resisting the IDF in a coordinated fashion.

IDF success in Khan Yunis

According to the IDF, the Givati brigade alone, led by Col. Liron Batito and which was part of a force of seven IDF brigades in Khan Yunis, killed 550 Hamas terrorists using ground forces, and another 250 using air support.

On Sunday, the Hamas numbers were already lower, with 14 killed by the IDF, now that the larger Hamas forces have been defeated in Khan Yunis.

Givati has lost eight of its own soldiers during the Gaza invasion, but 37 counting October 7 and the first week of fighting to repel Hamas’s invasion of southern Israel.

Regarding civilians, the IDF recently evacuated 120,000 Palestinian civilians from Khan Yunis in a period of only five days in order to clear the area of civilians to be able to better hone in on any remaining terrorists.

In addition, the IDF arrested and sent for interrogation 500 Hamas fighters, which the IDF said led to significant intelligence gains.

Although IDF sources said they found many signs of Hamas’s leadership and the Israeli hostages they are holding, there was no concrete discussion of being able to find them imminently.

This continued trend of taking operational control of Khan Yunis without finding the Hamas leadership and their hostages has increased the probability that they are hiding in Rafah.

Israel still has not reached terms with Egypt for entering Rafah to search there and take apart what has ballooned to four Hamas battalions among the likely now more than 1.5 million civilians.

Separately on Sunday, the IDF announced that Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Shimon Yehoshua Asulin was killed in a battle in southern Gaza. He was drafted already on October 7.

Asulin served in a combat engineering unit. His father, Rafi, told KAN that he was released after around 75 days, but "had a hard time believing he was out [of Gaza] and not in. He was restless, he had friends that were in."

Last Wednesday, he was called to a unit in southern Gaza. "We raised this generation to believe that if they don't do the job, no one will. This generation is doing the job." He recalled that the last communication he and his wife had with his son was a phone call on Friday, before Shabbat. They received the news on Saturday night, and he was buried subsequently in Jerusalem's Mount Herzl Military Cemetery.

Meanwhile, the IDF announced Sunday that back in November 2023, it rolled out a medical digital application to record and maintain the real-time medical status of wounded soldiers from the moment they get hurt on the battlefield through their transport to a medical center.

Until recently, medical evaluations of wounded soldiers in the field were taken down by hand, with many complexities involved in getting those documents undamaged and readable in a timely manner to the medical center where the soldier was transported.

Tablets with the special digital application have now been widely distributed to the various war fronts to ensure that someone with the relevant electronic platform is nearby to take down the medical details.

These devices are also with medical rescue staff who evacuate the wounded soldier from the battlefield to ensure that the moment the soldier arrives at the medical center, the hospital staff have all of the details from the battlefield and what medical care has already been given both during the transport period, which can be extended and from the battlefield.

The application was developed and distributed after IDF medical officers spent extra time in the field to see up close the best way to utilize the devices and operate the new program.

Regarding the next phase of the war, an Israeli official said on Sunday that the IDF would coordinate with Egypt, and seek ways of evacuating most of the displaced people northward, ahead of any ground sweep of the southern city of Rafah.

A UN office on Friday expressed concern about hostilities in Khan Yunis forcing more people into Rafah as well as what would happen if the war moves to Rafah, which is a “pressure cooker of despair.”

Despite the concerns, IDF sources have indicated that no operation in Rafah is imminent.

Jerusalem Post Staff and Reuters contributed to this report.