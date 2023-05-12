The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Iron Dome malfunction allowed direct hit on Rehovot home - IDF

While the air defense system fired as intended, it failed to intercept the Islamic Jihad missile that directly hit the apartment building in Rehovot, Hagari said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 12, 2023 08:39
Police and rescue forces at the scene where a rocket fired from Gaza hit and damaged a house in Rehovot on May 11, 2023 (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Police and rescue forces at the scene where a rocket fired from Gaza hit and damaged a house in Rehovot on May 11, 2023
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

The Iron Dome air defense system suffered a technical malfunction on Thursday evening, allowing a Gaza rocket to inflict a direct hit on a Rehovot building killing one person, IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari revealed on Friday morning.

While the air defense system fired as intended, it failed to intercept the Islamic Jihad missile that directly hit the apartment building in Rehovot.

Further, Hagari noted that the rocket launched by Gaza landed on the building at a "complex angle," causing the death of one and injuring eight more.

The Israeli was killed after he was trapped under the rubble of the damaged building. Eight others were lightly injured and received medical treatment on the scene.

Two homes in Sderot were also directly hit by the wave of rockets, although no injuries were reported. In a second wave of rockets an hour later, a third home sustained direct hits.

Police and rescue forces at the scene where a rocket fired from Gaza hit and damaged a house in Rehovot on May 11, 2023 (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90) Police and rescue forces at the scene where a rocket fired from Gaza hit and damaged a house in Rehovot on May 11, 2023 (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

Some 860 rockets were launched at Israel from the Gaza Strip since the start of Operation Shield and Arrow on Tuesday.

Iron Dome's recent technical issues

Last week, a similar technical defect in the Iron Dome led to a small number of rockets penetrating Israel's "missile shield," causing some of the more serious injuries on the Israeli side, per a preliminary IDF probe.

The IDF said that its rocket defense unit quickly noted and dealt with the technical issue and restored full effectiveness, which was reflected in an overall performance of 90.5% effectiveness recorded last week.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.



Tags Gaza IDF Palestinian Islamic Jihad Iron Dome Rocket Attack Rehovot Operation Shield and Arrow
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by