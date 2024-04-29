Hamas takes credit for barrage in Israel's north after IDF strikes Hezbollah targets

Hamas's al-Qassam Brigades took responsibility for a barrage of over 20 rockets that were launched from Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee in Israel's north, according to the group's Telegram channel on Monday.

The group claimed that they targeted an Israeli military position with a salvo of missiles from southern Lebanon.

Israeli media reported that around 13 of the launched rockets were intercepted by air defense systems and that the rest fell into open areas.

No injuries or damage to property have been reported. at this time.

This attack came shortly after the IDF announced that it conducted multiple overnight strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

IDF aircraft strike Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon, April 29, 2024. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Among the targets struck were operational infrastructure in the area or Jabal Blat, as well as a number of Hezbollah military structures in the area of Marwahin.

This is a developing story.