IDF takes over Palestinian side of Rafah crossing

The IDF took over the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing on Tuesday morning, the military said.

The IDF also said that since 7:00 a.m., the crossing has been under its full operational control.

After the 162nd Division left the Strip last night, the 401st Armored Brigade and the Givati Brigade advanced west and south from the Israeli border.

The IDF also stated it had cut off the Rafah crossing from the Tanzer axis, with military sources adding that the Givati Brigade controlled the Tanzer axis and was scanning the area. The new Israeli ''Barak'' tank. (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY, IDF)

During the overnight operation, 20 terrorists were killed in action, according to the IDF's estimates, and many others were wounded.

"We have already found a number of significant shafts; a car bomb that drove towards a tank was destroyed," the IDF said.

The army also stated no casualties were reported among the forces.

Southern Command officials stated that 50 Hamas targets were attacked in the operation.

Sky News in Arabic reported on Tuesday that the Israeli flag had been raised at the crossing early Tuesday morning.

The spokesperson of the Gaza border authority told Reuters that the crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt had been closed on the Palestinian side.

Military conducts precise strikes in Eastern Rafah

On Monday night, the IDF Spokesperson said on Monday night that the military had conducted precise, targeted strikes against Hamas terror targets in Eastern Rafah.

The Prime Minister's Office said earlier on Monday night that the War Cabinet had agreed to continue with Israel's planned Rafah operation.

This is a developing story.