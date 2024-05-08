IDF announces the reopening of the Kerem Shalom crossing

The IDF and COGAT announced in a joint statement on Wednesday morning the reopening of the Kerem Shalom crossing into the Gaza Strip.

The military added that trucks from Egypt containing humanitarian aid, including, among others, food, water, and medicine, were arriving at the crossing. Following examination by Israeli Defense Ministry officials at the crossing, the assistance would be transported to the Palestinian side of the crossing.

Kerem Shalom crossing closed due to Hamas's attacks

The Kerem Shalom crossing remained closed following Hamas's rocket barrage into the area earlier this week, which killed four IDF soldiers and wounded others to various degrees.

(From left-to-right) IDF soldiers Ruben Marc Mordechai Assouline, Ido Testa, Michael Ruzal, and Tal Shavit, who were killed in the Hamas rocket attack on the Kerem Shalom area. May 5, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF statement also clarified that while the Kerem Shalom crossing had been closed, the Erez crossing had remained open to aid deliveries, which had been subsequently transferred to the Strip.

Yonah Jeremy Bob, Joanie Margulies, and Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.