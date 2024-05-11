IDF's Nahal Brigade destroys terrorist infrastructure, eliminates Oct. 7 PIJ terrorist

The IDF's Nahal Brigade located weapons, destroyed terrorist infrastructure, and eliminated terrorists in the Zeytoun area in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Saturday.

As part of the operation, Nahal soldiers destroyed terrorist infrastructure and found several weapons, including Kalashnikovs, combat vests, and grenades.

Additionally, the soldiers identified a number of terrorists that posed a threat. An air force aircraft worked in cooperation with the Brigade to eliminate the terrorists. The IDF also killed a terrorist belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad who participated in the October 7 massacre.

This is a developing story.