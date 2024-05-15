Gallant: PM must decide on who will replace Hamas or IDF will have to redo battles

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to choose who will replace Hamas to rule Gaza, even if it costs him politically.

With a new entity to run Gaza, Gallant said, "There are only two choices: Hamas rule or Israeli rule," and that delaying the decision makes it more likely that Hamas will return.

The defense minister stated that he has brought up the issue of replacing Hamas repeatedly.

He warned, "There is a dangerous trend supporting Israeli rule over Gaza."

Further, he said that the idea of Israel governing Gaza will distract the Jewish state from dealing with other more dangerous fronts, like Hezbollah and Iran.

Gallant said that the relationship with the US "is essential, strong, and stable. There are disagreements, but the US was the first to stand with us with actions, not just words."

America continues to show support

He added that America "continues to stay with us now, " and that "we finish disagreements behind closed doors, not through public interviews."

In addition, he said that the IDF is acting in Rafah to finish off Hamas's battalions, find the hostages, and kill Hamas's leadership. But as long as Hamas tries to make a comeback, he warned that the IDF may need to come back, as it is currently doing in Jabaliya.

To end the need to come back, he said the IDF must also kill the leaders of Hamas.

In the North, he said that the IDF has killed hundreds of Hezbollah fighters and soon must decide between a deal with Hezbollah or a large military operation to restore security.

In the West Bank, he said that the defense establishment has stopped hundreds of terror attacks.

When questioned about Netanyahu's new bill to address the issue of Haredim in the IDF, he rejected the initiative saying he would only support such a bill if there was consensus, including from war minister Benny Gantz.