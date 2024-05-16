Terror stabbing attack in Samaria, IDF pursues terrorist, victim moderately wounded

The IDF announced that it had received a report on Thursday concerning a suspected stabbing terror attack in the West Bank.

According to reports from Israeli media and the army radio, a wounded Israeli person arrived at an army base in Samaria, and the terrorist fled on foot. Furthermore, the IDF has constructed checkpoints around Huwara in search of the terrorist.

In a later report, the IDF said that the Israeli civilian stabbed was in medium condition and there was no threat to his life.

Details remain unclear, and the IDF began investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.