401st Brigade commander Col. Ehsan Daxa killed in northern Gaza

The commander of the IDF's 401st "Iron Tracks" Brigade, Col. Ehsan Daxa, was killed in combat in northern Gaza, the military announced on Sunday evening.

Col. Daxa was 41 years old and came from Daliyat al-Karmel.

According to a Walla report, Col. Daxa was killed in combat after his tank hit an explosive device. He is considered to be the highest-ranking officer to die in ground combat since the start of the war, the report added.

Additionally, Israel's military added that during the incident in which Col. Daxa fell, an additional officer from the 52nd Battalion of the 401st "Iron Tracks" Brigade was severely wounded.

The wounded officer was then evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, the IDF added. 401st Brigade commander Ehsan Daxa. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A total of 749 killed since October 7, 2023

According to the IDF's tally, the death of Col. Daxa raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 749.

Some 356 of this number were killed since the start of the military's ground operations in the Strip on October 27.