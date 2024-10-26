Behind the scenes of Israeli attack: Over 100 aircraft and a 2,000 km journey to Iran

Over 100 planes were involved in the attack on Iran on Saturday, including the cutting-edge F-35.

Israel’s preliminary strike on radar targets in Syria was aimed at “blinding” Iran’s capabilities, quickly escalating into an offensive targeting Tehran and Karaj, Iran’s capital and another strategic location.

The IDF confirmed the operation focused strictly on military targets, steering clear of nuclear and oil facilities to prevent wider conflict escalation. High alert remains as Israel anticipates potential retaliation, not only from Iran.

This large-scale assault involved over 100 aircraft, including F-35 “Adir” stealth fighters, covering approximately 2,000 kilometers. According to foreign reports, strikes focused on Tehran and Karaj, with the IDF stating that each wave targeted military sites exclusively, mitigating further conflict risks.

An operation of this scope likely began with initial waves attacking radar and air defense systems, clearing the path for subsequent strikes on military bases. Earlier, a coordinated strike in Syria neutralized similar threats, preventing Iran from building situational awareness of Israel’s plans. IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, is currently leading the operation in Iran from the Air Force bunker at the Kirya, alongside Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, the Air Force Commander, October, 26, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Using heavy munitions, long-distance strikes such as these require significant refueling capabilities and the 669 Rescue Unit on high alert.

The IDF now closely monitors potential responses from Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, and Lebanon, preparing for a spectrum of possible retaliatory actions.

Leading the operation

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi remain stationed at the Kirya base in Tel Aviv. A senior Israeli official reported that the Security Cabinet authorized the strike in a phone conference last night.

“The IDF is fully prepared for both offensive and defensive maneuvers, monitoring Iran and its proxies closely,” said IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari. He confirmed no changes in Home Front Command guidelines for now. “We urge continued vigilance and adherence to Home Front Command instructions, with updates to follow immediately on any changes.”

The White House backed Israel's actions, stating, "Israel's precise strikes on Iranian military targets align with its right to self-defense and respond to the Iranian missile attack on October 1." US officials verified that Israel provided notice of the timing a few hours before the operation.

“President Biden was briefed on the Israeli strike in Iran and is closely monitoring developments,” a senior US official said.