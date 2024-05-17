Israeli rep. in ICJ case: South Africa seeks to gain military advantage for Hamas

Dr. Gilad Noam, the head of the Israeli delegation to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) hearing in The Hague, which is examining allegations of Israeli genocide in Gaza, has accused South Africa of collusion with Hamas, Ynet reported Friday.

"Hamas, with whom Israel is in conflict, is not a party to this hearing. By exploiting the 'Genocide Convention,' South Africa is once again seeking orders that would bind only Israel and not Hamas," the delegation head said.

"South Africa claims to come here as the defender of humanity. In fact, it has an ulterior motive when it asks Israel to stay away from Rafah - it does this to gain a military advantage for its ally - Hamas," he added.