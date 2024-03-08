Israeli strikes pound Gaza launch sites minutes after rockets fired at South

Following several rockets fired into Israel from the Gaza Strip on Thursday night, the IDF instantly countered the attack by directly hitting the sources of the fire, which included a weapons storage facility, a military compound, and a tunnel shaft, the IDF stated on Friday.

The rockets that were fired into Israel were directed at the southern city of Sderot and communities near the Gaza Strip.

The military added that the IDF counter-response was taken within minutes of the launches.

The IDF apprehends terrorists

Additionally, in the Hamad area of Kahn Yunis, IDF troops have engaged in intensive combat, locating various weapons and apprehending several terrorists.

The terrorists apprehended by the IDF were highly armed. Two of them carried an AK-47 rifle, while others held concealed terror operatives such as an explosive grenade.

Those armed terrorists who exited the weapons storage facility were all eliminated by the IDF troops. IDF troops operate in the Hamad neighborhood of Khan Yunis. March 8, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF has also targeted the tunnels, locating numerous tunnel shafts in the area of al-Qarara. In one incident, the troops identified an armed terrorist cell that was preparing to attack the forces. An aircraft subsequently eliminated the cell before the attack took place, the IDF noted.

In the past day, IDF troops from the Nahal Brigade have killed approximately 15 terrorists in the central Gaza Strip.