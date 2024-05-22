Egypt accused of altering ceasefire deal, Netanyahu assures PA will not run Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a state memorial ceremony for victims of terror, at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, May 13, 2024. (photo credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Israelis won’t be able to rebuild settlements in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian Authority won’t be able to control the enclave, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told CNN on Tuesday night.

“Resettling Gaza,” Netanyahu said, “that was never in the cards.”

Just last week National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called for the construction of Israeli settlements in Gaza and the voluntary emigration of Palestinians from the enclave.