It's time to move Germany's embassy to Jerusalem - opinion

Jerusalem is the capital of the Jewish State of Israel. Anyone who says that in Israel would not get the slightest attention. It is nothing special, just a fact. But the very same sentence would provoke great indignation and rejection on the streets of Washington, Paris, London, or even Berlin. And yet, emotions do not change facts.

Today, Israel maintains diplomatic relations with numerous countries around the world, each of which has opened its own representative office in the Holy Land. Although this is a great thing, most of these countries have sidetracked the capital and are based in Tel Aviv.

Among them is Germany, one of Israel’s most important and special partners; the historical reasons are well known. Today, it is said in Germany that “Israel’s security is raison d’état (Staatsräson) for Germany” and that the Germans stand closely by Israel’s side as supporters. But why does Germany refuse to support Israel in this diplomatic matter?

The German embassy is still in Tel Aviv for the same reasons as most other countries and the EU. They want to wait and hope for a Palestinian state and so on. As a German citizen, I see that Germany places its other embassies in the capitals of the host countries. But not in Israel, although Jerusalem is indisputably its capital. This must change.

Germany must stand by its partner

These days, when Israel is once again under enormous pressure from the international community and is confronted with false accusations despite its struggle to defend itself, it is time for Germany to clearly emphasize its close partnership and support for Israel and to send a clear signal. GERMAN FOREIGN Minister Annalena Baerbock speaks to the media at a hotel in Jerusalem, during an official visit to Israel last month. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Words alone are not enough, actions are needed. What could be a stronger sign than finally moving the German embassy to Israel’s capital, Jerusalem? Actually, it’s nothing special, just a recognition of reality. But an important one.

This is especially important in light of the fact that in these days some member states of the European Union are calling for a Palestinian state, which is an affront to Israel and its citizens, who are waiting first and foremost for the return of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas. By moving the embassy, Germany, as one of the most powerful EU countries, could send a clear signal and initiate a correction of this European foreign policy that has been in place for decades.

The writer is cofounder of the geopolitical think tank Kings & States, which publishes analysis and expert interviews on international affairs on LinkedIn.