Colombia's Petro has ordered the opening of embassy in Ramallah - Foreign Minister

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro has ordered the opening of an embassy in the Palestinian city of Ramallah, foreign minister Luis Gilberto Murillo told journalists on Wednesday.

At the beginning of this month, Petro, who has heavily criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and requested to join South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice, said he would cut diplomatic relations with Israel over its actions in Gaza.

"President Petro has given the order that we open the Colombian embassy in Ramallah, the representation of Colombia in Ramallah, that is the next step we are going to take," Murillo said.

Palestinians participate in a protest to mark 'Land Day' and to show their support with Gaza, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, in the West Bank March 30, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Mohammed Torokman)

Ramallah serves as the administrative capital of the Palestinian state.

Israel-Hamas war

Israel is retaliating against Hamas in Gaza - an enclave of 2.3 million people - over a brutal Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian militants.

Israel's response has drawn heavy criticism, with aid access into southern Gaza being disrupted since it stepped up military operations in Rafah, a move that the UN says has forced 900,000 people to flee and has raised tensions with Egypt.