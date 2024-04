The German Ambassador to the Palestinian Authority, Oliver Owcza, during his visit to the Birzeit University near the city of Ramallah on Tuesday, was attacked by dozens of Palestinians, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

The mob crowded around the car of the ambassador, attempting to break off the mirrors, tear off the license plate of the vehicle, and smash the windows by throwing objects at them.

The violent incident comes following Germany's support of Israel during the Israel-Hamas war.