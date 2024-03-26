Columbian Pres. threatens to break ties if Israel doesn't uphold ceasefire

The threat comes following the passing of a UN Security Council resolution that calls for an immediate ceasefire.

MARCH 26, 2024
A supporter of Israel holds flags during a protest, following Hamas' biggest attack on Israel in years, in Bogota, Colombia October 9, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ)
Columbian President Gustavo Petro made a post on X, saying, "If Israel doesn't comply with the United Nations ceasefire resolution, we will break diplomatic ties with Israel," on Tuesday.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz responded to the Columbian President's post, saying, "The support of the President of Columbia for the Hamas killers who committed massacres and horrific sexual crimes against babies, women, and adults is a disgrace to the Colombian people. Israel will continue to protect its citizens and will not submit to any external pressures or threats,"

UN Security Council resolution calls for immediate ceasefire and release of the hostages

This comes after the UNSC resolution passed on Monday, calling for an immediate ceasefire, as well as the unconditional release of the Israeli hostages.

The resolution passed 14-0, with the US abstaining. Following the vote, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he would recall the Israeli delegation from the stage deal talks in Qatar.

Shortly after the resolution for the immediate ceasefire was passed, Hamas launched rockets toward the Israeli city of Ashdod from a humanitarian center in Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza.



