Columbian Pres. threatens to break ties if Israel doesn't uphold ceasefire

Columbian President Gustavo Petro made a post on X, saying, "If Israel doesn't comply with the United Nations ceasefire resolution, we will break diplomatic ties with Israel," on Tuesday.

Si Israel no cumple la resolución de Naciones Unidas de Cese al Fuego rompemos relaciones diplomáticas con Israel. — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) March 26, 2024

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz responded to the Columbian President's post, saying, "The support of the President of Columbia for the Hamas killers who committed massacres and horrific sexual crimes against babies, women, and adults is a disgrace to the Colombian people. Israel will continue to protect its citizens and will not submit to any external pressures or threats,"

תמיכת נשיא קולומביה @petrogustavo ברוצחי החמאס שביצעו מעשי טבח ופשעי מין נוראים בתינוקות, נשים ומבוגרים היא חרפה לעם הקולומביאני.ישראל תמשיך להגן על אזרחיה ולא תיכנע לשום לחצים ואיומים. — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) March 26, 2024

UN Security Council resolution calls for immediate ceasefire and release of the hostages

This comes after the UNSC resolution passed on Monday, calling for an immediate ceasefire, as well as the unconditional release of the Israeli hostages.

The resolution passed 14-0, with the US abstaining. Following the vote, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he would recall the Israeli delegation from the stage deal talks in Qatar.

Shortly after the resolution for the immediate ceasefire was passed, Hamas launched rockets toward the Israeli city of Ashdod from a humanitarian center in Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza.