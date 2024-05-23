The replacement ceremony for the IDF commander of the General Staff Reconnaissance Unit took place this week, with Col. N. replacing the incumbent col. Y.

"As much as the routine of the operations challenges us on the regular days, the war proves to us that there is no limit to the unit's ability to reinvent itself, to fall and get up, to dare and try again and again," said col. Y.

"The praise goes to the people fighting in the arena, whose faces are covered in the dust of knowledge and blood. At the end of two years of strenuous operational work and another seven and a half months of fighting Stubbornly, I find these lines to be truer than ever and describe the unit's operation in routine and even more so in war."

IDF appoints new General Staff Reconnaissance Unit commander. May 21, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

'Committed to returning the hostages and defeating Hamas'

Incoming commander, Col. N., said, "The war is our main challenge. The war continues, and until its long-awaited end, it will continue to be our main task and demand the same things from us even more. Our full commitment is to return the hostages and defeat Hamas."

IDF chief of intelligence, who is resigning due to the October 7 failures, said at the ceremony, "On October 7, the fighting spirit of the entire unit ran forward into the fire and hell in order to save as many Israeli citizens as possible, a fight that has continued since then and to this day. The commanders and soldiers I met along the way deserve all praise. Let me say that the people of Israel have someone to trust. They [the soldiers of the unit] are moral and professional and will do everything to achieve the goals of the war."