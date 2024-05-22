IAF waits for child to relocate before killing Oct. 7 terrorist

Hamas terrorist Ahmed Yasser Elkara was eliminated in an Israel Air Force (IAF) aerial strike in Khan Yunis, the military announced on Wednesday morning.

Elkara, who operated anti-tank missiles, took part in the October 7 attack and, during Israel's war in Gaza, led attacks against Israeli forces, the IDF added.

Strike occurs after child near terrorist moves away

SMOKE RISES following an Israeli strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, last week. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said there is no way to defeat Hamas without entering Rafah, the writer notes. (credit: Ahmed Zakot/Reuters)

The military noted that in preparation for the strike, a child was identified near the terrorist, and the strike was immediately stopped. Only when the child moved away from the building did the strike occur.

In the strike, two additional terrorists were killed: Sahib Raad Abu Riba, a Hamas Nukhba terrorist, and Anas Muhammed Abu Regila, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist.

In a separate strike, an IAF jet killed five Hamas terrorists who were hiding in a school in northern Gaza; among them was Fadi Salim, propaganda chief of Hamas’s Gaza Brigade, three Hamas terrorists in charge of intelligence, and an additional Nukhba terrorist.