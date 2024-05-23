War cabinet decides on continuation of hostage talks, US calls for more Gaza aid
US Secretary of Defense urges Gallant to reopen Rafah crossing • Video of Hamas kidnapping female IDF soldiers published
We won't come: Few Democrats would boycott Netanyahu speech to Congress
Sources in the Democratic Party have said that some Democrats have, in closed conversations, said that if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were invited to address Congress, they would not attend, according to a Wednesday report by KAN.
"Netanyahu's speech to Congress would be a grave mistake," the Democratic Party sources reportedly said. "It would increase polarization and highlight the disagreement between Democrats and Republicans over the conduct of Netanyahu and Israel."
This is a developing story.Go to the full article >>
Colombia's Petro has ordered the opening of embassy in Ramallah - Foreign Minister
"President Petro has given the order that we open the Colombian embassy in Ramallah, the representation of Colombia in Ramallah, that is the next step we are going to take," FM Murillo said.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro has ordered the opening of an embassy in the Palestinian city of Ramallah, Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo told journalists on Wednesday.
"President Petro has given the order that we open the Colombian embassy in Ramallah, the representation of Colombia in Ramallah, that is the next step we are going to take," Murillo said.
Murillo added he believes more countries will soon begin backing the recognition of a Palestinian state before the United Nations, efforts Colombia has already supported.
At the beginning of this month, Petro, who had already recalled the Colombian ambassador from Tel Aviv, said he would break diplomatic relations with Israel over its actions in Gaza. The embassy was closed on May 3.Go to the full article >>
IDF opens investigation after video shows soldier burning Quran - report
The IDF's Military Police have opened an investigation after a video was published online showing a soldier throwing a Quran into a fire in Gaza, according to Army Radio.
לוחם בעזה תיעד את עצמו משליך ספר קוראן אל האש; צה"ל בתגובה: "התנהגות החייל אינה עולה בקנה אחד עם ערכי צה"ל. צה"ל מכבד את כל הדתות ומגנה התנהגות שכזו, בגין האירוע נפתחה חקירת מצ"ח"@Doron_Kadosh pic.twitter.com/mIH9B84hQf— גלצ (@GLZRadio) May 22, 2024
"The soldier's behavior is not in line with the IDF's values. The IDF respects all religions and condemns such behavior," said the IDF to Army Radio.Go to the full article >>
War cabinet tells negotiating team to continue talks for hostage deal
The war cabinet instructed the negotiating team to continue efforts to reach a hostage release deal on Wednesday night, the Prime Minister's Office said.
The war cabinet met for four hours on Wednesday night.Go to the full article >>
US's Austin urges Gallant to reopen Rafah crossing
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin urged Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to reach an agreement with Egypt on reopening the Rafah crossing, as well as to resume the flow of aid from Egypt through Kerem Shalom, during a conversation on Wednesday night.
Austin reiterated the US's "strong objections" to the arrest warrant request issued by the ICC Chief Prosecutor. The secretary of defense also stressed the need to increase humanitarian aid into Gaza and to find an "effective mechanism to deconflict humanitarian and military operations inside Gaza."Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 129 hostages remain in Gaza
- 39 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says