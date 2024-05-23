IDF Spokesperson: 'Daniela, Karina, Liri, Agam and Naama - we failed to protect you'

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari addressed the video of the abduction of the five female hostages Thursday evening.

"Daniella, Karina, Liri, Agam, and Naama, we failed to protect you. We are responsible and must return you home. This video is a reminder to return you, along with the 123 hostages, home as quickly as possible," Hagari said.

"The video raises difficult questions, primarily how such a thing happened. We in the IDF are responsible for providing in-depth aswers, first to the families and then to the media," he added.

Hagari also said that so far, over 180 terrorists have been killed in Rafah. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, May 22, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Minister-without-portfolio Benny Gantz said earlier on Thursday in a speech that he intends to submit a proposal to establish a state inquiry committee to investigate what happened on October 7.

Minister-without-portfolio Benny Gantz speaks

"It's been nearly 8 months since the largest disaster in the country occurred. We all saw the harsh footage of the abduction in Nahal Oz, we all see the public debate about whether the alert was given to the Prime Minister or not," Gantz began.

"There is no doubt - the period and events leading up to October 7, and the continuation of the conflict since then, are a national upheaval from which lessons must be drawn," he continued.

"At this time, it's no longer enough to take responsibility for what has happened - it's incumbent upon us to take responsibility and act so that it never happens again. The only way to do this is through a state inquiry committee that needs to be established promptly. I intend to soon submit a decision proposal to establish it, so that the committee can organize itself for the start of work on a date to be agreed upon," Gantz said.

"This is the right action for the continued functioning of the state, and it will also assist us in the international legal challenges that lie ahead," he concluded.