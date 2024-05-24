Airsoft grenades thrown at Israeli embassy in Belgium

An investigation has been launched after a man threw two airsoft grenades at the Israeli embassy in Brussels, Belgium on Friday morning, according to local media reports.

"At about 05:30 on Friday morning, an unknown man reportedly threw an airsoft grenade in the direction of the Israeli Embassy in Uccle," a spokesperson for the Public Prosecutor's Office told Belga News Agency.

"The investigation is ongoing and in the interest of this, the Prosecutor's Office will not communicate further on this matter," they added.

While airsoft grenades do not explode like normal grenades, they use compressed air to expel pellets in all directions in a less deadly imitation of a real grenade, according to The Brussels Times.

A kid holds an Israeli flag to protest about the conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Brussels, Belgium, October 9, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Johanna Geron)

The office later confirmed, according to VRT News, that "The police went to the scene and informed the duty prosecutor. Officers from the Federal Police lab and bomb disposal experts from DOVO attended the scene. The investigation is still ongoing and in the interest of the investigation the prosecutor’s office will be releasing no further information."

Unknown motivation behind the attack

Police did not publicly identify a motive for the attack, however Israeli embassy's have been victim to a number of incidents since October 7, when Hamas killed over 1200 people in mass terror attacks in southern Israel.

An attack took place against Israel’s consulate in Munich, Germany on Wednesday, the Jerusalem Post reported. Last week, antisemitic messages were left outside Israel's embassy in Denmark.

Additionally, last Friday police announced that they were investigating a shooting near Israel's embassy in Stockholm.

Israeli Ambassador to Sweden Ziv Nevo Kulman said Friday that the embassy was closely following the investigation, and thanked the local authorities for their review of the incident and for enhancing the security measures around the diplomatic mission and the Jewish community.

"Unfortunately, our embassy has already been subject to threats and attacks," said Kulman. "We will not be intimidated by acts of terror."

The attack fell on the 10th anniversary of the Belgium Museum shooting, which saw 4 people killed in an antisemitic terror attack.

Frenchman Mehdi Nemmouche was found guilty of killing the four. His defense argued that Nemmouche was caught up in a plot targeting mossad agents, according to RFI.

Michael Starr contributed to this report.