Stockholm Police investigate shooting near Israeli embassy

A shooting is likely to have occurred near the site of the Israeli Embassy in Sweden, Stockholm Police determined on Friday, without mention of the diplomatic mission.

A patrol car heard what sounded like gunfire in the area between Nobel Park, the Oscar Church, and Djurgard Bridge, where the Israeli Embassy is located.

Multiple suspects detained

Several people have been detained, and residences have been searched as part of the investigation.

The Israeli embassy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Foreign Ministry said that there were no further updates besides that the Swedish authorities were investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.