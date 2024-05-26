IDF Spokesperson clarifies no soldier was abducted, following Hamas's claims

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 26, 2024 02:15
Abu Obaida, the spokesman of the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, gestures as he speaks during an anti-Israel military show in the southern Gaza Strip November 11, 2019 (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)
A spokesman for Hamas's armed wing said on Sunday its fighters had captured Israeli soldiers during fighting in Jabaliya in northern Gaza on Saturday, though the IDF denied the claim.

The Hamas armed wing spokesman did not say how many soldiers had been abducted and showed no proof of the claim.

"Our fighters lured a Zionist force into an ambush inside a tunnel ... The fighters withdrew after they left all members of the force dead, wounded, and captured," Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for Al Qassam Brigades, said in a recorded message broadcast by Al Jazeera early on Sunday.

IDF denies

The Israeli military on Sunday denied the claim by Hamas's armed wing.

"The IDF clarifies that there is no incident in which a soldier was abducted," the IDF said in a statement.

Hamas released a video that appeared to show a bloodied person being dragged along the ground in a tunnel and photos of military fatigue and rifle. Reuters could not independently verify the identity of the person shown in the video nor his or her condition. The Jerusalem Post also viewed the video.



