Canada sees second shooting at Jewish school in a week

By MICHAEL STARR

A Montreal Jewish school at a synagogue was shot at over Tuesday night, local Jewish community groups announced, marking the second shooting attack on a Canadian Jewish school in a week and the third in Canada since the October 7 Massacre.

A bullet struck the door of the Belz School at the Young Israel of Montreal synagogue, resulting in no injuries, the Jewish Community Council of Montreal (JCC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We are calling for a rapid and comprehensive response by the government of Canada, the Quebec government and the city of Montreal so that Jewish Montrealers can once again feel safe walking to school, attending synagogue, and going about their daily lives," said the JCC. "Ever since the heinous terrorist attacks by Hamas on October 7 we have witnessed a frightening rise in antisemitism as well as drive-by attacks on our institutions.

The JCC said it had repeatedly called on Canadian authorities to take action but had been ignored. 

