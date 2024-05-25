Two suspect shoot at Jewish girls elementary school in Toronto, no injuries, police say

The Toronto Police Service responded to reports of gunfire at Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School near Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West shortly before 5 a.m.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Fredericton Police and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) investigate apartment complex which was the scene of a shooting incident in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada August 10, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/Dan Culberson)
Fredericton Police and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) investigate apartment complex which was the scene of a shooting incident in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada August 10, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Dan Culberson)

Police are investigating an incident involving the discharge of a firearm outside a Jewish girl's elementary school in North York , Toronto on Saturday.

The Toronto Police Service responded to reports of gunfire at Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School near Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West shortly before 5 a.m.

Two suspects appear to be behind the shooting

According to the police report, two suspects arrived in a vehicle and discharged the firearm at the school.

Upon arrival, officers found evidence of gunfire, though no injuries were reported, according to the police.

Anyone with information has been requested to contact the authorities.

This is a developing story.



Related Tags
police
shooting
Toronto
Jewish day school