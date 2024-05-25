Two suspect shoot at Jewish girls elementary school in Toronto, no injuries, police say

Police are investigating an incident involving the discharge of a firearm outside a Jewish girl's elementary school in North York , Toronto on Saturday.

DISCHARGE FIREARM:Dufferin St + Finch Av West4:52 a.m.- 2 suspects in a vehicle discharged a firearm at the Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School- Police are on scene- No reports of injuries- Evidence of gunfire located - Anyone w/info contact police #GO1128451^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 25, 2024

The Toronto Police Service responded to reports of gunfire at Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School near Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West shortly before 5 a.m.

Two suspects appear to be behind the shooting

According to the police report, two suspects arrived in a vehicle and discharged the firearm at the school.

Upon arrival, officers found evidence of gunfire, though no injuries were reported, according to the police.

BREAKINGThere’s been a shooting at Bais Chaya Mushka, Jewish school in Toronto for girls age 4-14.Toronto Police are on scene.This hate and violence has gone too far.Who will protect Canada’s Jewish children if our government won’t? pic.twitter.com/CFoHppr7Tt — Joe Roberts (@Joe_Roberts01) May 25, 2024

Anyone with information has been requested to contact the authorities.

This is a developing story.