Montreal police arrest man in connection with shooting at Jewish school shooting

Montreal police arrested Abdirazak Mahdi Ahmed, 20, on Wednesday in connection with several shootings at Jewish schools in November, according to local media.

Ahmed was charged with intentionally discharging a firearm at a location, knowing that a person might be inside during a hearing at a Quebec court. He was also charged with theft and receiving stolen goods.

The Yeshiva Gedolah in Montreal was the target of two shootings in November 2023, the first on November 9 and the second on November 12.

Identifying the suspect

Around 5 a.m. on November 12, someone was seen shooting at the school before quickly fleeing in a vehicle, according to the Montreal Gazette.

This shooting left bullet holes and casings at the scene, which led police to the suspect.

Eta Yudin, vice president for the Quebec branch of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, said in a statement, “This attack marked a significant change in the threats experienced by the Jewish community in Quebec since Oct. 7 and well before. The stress and anxiety it caused the Jewish community since then cannot be underestimated, as we have had to endure intimidation after intimidation, as well as serial violence and antisemitism."

"While the escalation of violence and hatred against our community only continues, we are nonetheless pleased that further charges may be brought against the suspect. This senseless act, this act of terror, must lead to more serious charges, as we have often repeated since the Hamas attacks," she concluded.