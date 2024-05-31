IDF announces the names of two fallen soldiers

The IDF announced on Friday the names of two soldiers who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip.

Sergeant-Major (res.) Adar Gavriel, 24, from Caesarea, was a combat soldier in the 6828 battalion in the Bislach Brigade. Gavriel fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Sergeant Yehonatan Elias, 20, from Jerusalem, was a combat soldier in the Givati Brigade's reconnaissance unit. Elias fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Combat deaths since start of fighting in Gaza

According to the IDF, to date, 293 IDF troops have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war in October of last year. Israeli soldiers walk past Israeli tanks near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel October 15, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

An additional 3,657 have been wounded on or since October 7. Of this number, 1,843 of whom were wounded fighting in Gaza.