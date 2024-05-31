US urges Israel to increase Gaza aid , Hamas will not enter negotiations unless war ends
Israeli delegation introduces amendment to WHO resolution, calls to free Gaza hostages • US urges Israel to allow more aid access to Gaza during Rafah op. • One killed in US-British strikes in Yemen
US urges Israel allow more humanitarian aid access to Gaza amid Rafah operation
US urges Israel to increase Gaza aid access due to Rafah operation hampering deliveries. Some diplomatic efforts are underway with the Pentagon emphasizing that air operation differ from ground.
Israel's Rafah operation is hindering US military airdrops and limiting truck access for aid deliveries, the US argued. The UN reported a two-thirds decrease in aid entering Gaza since the operation began due to movement restrictions and airstrikes.
The Biden administration emphasized land routes for aid delivery and urged Israel to allow more access points. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed the importance of sustaining aid flow with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.Go to the full article >>
One killed in US-British strikes on Yemen, says Houthi TV
US and British strikes on Yemen's Hodeidah killed one person and wounded several others, the Houthi-run Al Masirah TV said early on Friday.Go to the full article >>
Israeli delegation to WHO introduces amendment to resolution calling to free Gaza hostages
The original resolution at the World Health Organization (WHO) did not call for the release of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, but the Israeli delegation succeeded in amending the resolution.
The Israeli delegation to the World Health Organization succeeded to introduce on Thursday an amendment to the Israel-Hamas war resolution which included a demand for the unconditional release of the hostages held by Hamas.
The original resolution did not refer to the actions of Hamas or the developments that led to the situation in the Gaza Strip, which prompted the Israeli delegation in Geneva to submit the amendment, Ynet noted in their report.
The amendment put forth by the Israeli delegation condemned Hamas's use of health facilities, including ambulances and hospitals for terror purposes, while putting the civilian population at risk.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 125 hostages remain in Gaza
- 39 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says