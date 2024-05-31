US urges Israel to increase Gaza aid , Hamas will not enter negotiations unless war ends

The World Health Organisation (WHO) logo is seen near its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2023. (photo credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS)

The Israeli delegation to the World Health Organization succeeded to introduce on Thursday an amendment to the Israel-Hamas war resolution which included a demand for the unconditional release of the hostages held by Hamas.

The original resolution did not refer to the actions of Hamas or the developments that led to the situation in the Gaza Strip, which prompted the Israeli delegation in Geneva to submit the amendment, Ynet noted in their report.

The amendment put forth by the Israeli delegation condemned Hamas's use of health facilities, including ambulances and hospitals for terror purposes, while putting the civilian population at risk.